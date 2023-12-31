A DUI checkpoint sign. Photo via @KMPHFOX26 X

A dozen citations were issued at a DUI checkpoint in National City, but no DUI arrests were made, police said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday near the Mile of Cars Association.

Eight citations were issued for invalid driver licenses and four were issued for driving on suspended licenses, while three vehicles were impounded, according to the National City Police Department.

A total of 1,127 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 494 motorists stopped for secondary evaluations, police said.

City News Service contributed to this article.