A motorcycle driver and his passenger were hospitalized Friday with serious injuries after colliding with a Dodge Charger at an Otay Mesa intersection.

San Diego Police Department Officer David O’Brien said the incident occurred Friday at 7:23 a.m. at 2000 Britannia Blvd. in Otay Mesa.

“A 25-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger was stopped for the red light on the eastbound State Route 905 off-ramp to Britannia Boulevard,” said O’Brien.

“A 27-year-old man and his 29-year-old male passenger were riding on a Italika FT 150 southbound on Britannia Boulevard. The Charger entered the intersection on a green light making a left turn onto northbound Britannia Boulevard. The motorcycle entered the intersection against the red light and collided with the left side of the Charger.”

O’Brien said the motorcycle rider sustained a fractured thighbone and his passenger suffered two fractured vertebrae. Both were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Charger, who was not identified, was uninjured.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were not identified.

“Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the collision,” O’Brien said.

SDPD Traffic Division responded and is handling the continuing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call SDPD at 619-531-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.