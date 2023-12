AMO uses the 41’ Coastal Interceptor Vessel in coastal waters to combat crimes, including maritime smuggling. Photo credit: www.cbp.gov/

A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore near Del Mar Beach Thursday, authorities said.

About 7 a.m. Thursday, Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations received a report from the Joint Harbor Operations Center of a suspicious panga-style vessel in the area of 11th Street.

The Border Patrol responded and located the vessel, along with 16 fuel canisters and two life vests on board, the agency said.

The boat was seized by agents. No injuries were reported.

– City News Service