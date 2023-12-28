Some new laws that take effect Jan. 1 carry with them harsher sentences for offenders. Photo credit: wpr.org

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several new bills related to crime and law enforcement into law during the last state legislative session.

The new laws govern drug and sex trafficking, hate crimes, marijuana use and traffic stops.

Most of the laws take effect on Monday. They include:

AB 701 imposes harsher penalties for people trafficking large amounts of fentanyl. As of Jan. 1, those convicted of dealing a kilogram or more of fentanyl will face stiffer penalties and sentencing enhancements.

SB 14 prescribes harsher penalties for those arrested and tried on charges of sex trafficking of minors for monetary gain. The new law designates human trafficking of minors for commercial gain as a serious felony, resulting in harsher sentences and inclusion in California’s Three Strikes Law.

AB 2282 expands the definition of hate symbols to include any symbols or marks with “the intent to terrorize another person,” such as Nazi symbols and nooses.

SB 700 modifies existing law to make it unlawful for an employer to request information from an applicant relating to the applicant’s prior use of cannabis, or to take prior criminal history of cannabis use into account.

AB 1418 bans local California governments from enforcing crime-free housing policies. Such policies prevented landlords from renting to those with prior convictions, and may also call for the eviction of tenants based on arrests or contact with law enforcement.

AB 2773 requires police officers to state the purpose of a traffic or pedestrian stop before asking any other questions. Officers can only skip stating the reason for the stop if they deem it necessary to protect life or property from imminent threat.” The new law is intended to prevent “pretextual” stops in which an officer stops a vehicle or pedestrian for something minor, with the intent of seeking signs of a larger crime.

– City News Service