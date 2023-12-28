Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A passenger who tried to flee from officers who were approaching an illegally parked vehicle in Logan Heights accidentally shot himself, police said Thursday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers spotted the vehicle with two people inside around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Ocean View Boulevard.

“SDPD officers noticed an illegally parked vehicle in the north alley of Ocean View Boulevard near Memorial Park and Recreation Center,” according to SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee. “The officers approached the parked vehicle to speak to two people inside, but before they could, a man in the passenger seat exited and began running away. While running, the man accidentally shot himself with an unregistered gun that was concealed somewhere on his body.”

Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his left eye, and he was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

No officers were injured.

–City News Service