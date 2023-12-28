The disabled ambulance and sedan on Olympic Parkway. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police are investigating a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle in Chula Vista Thursday.

A Falck ambulance crew running their lights and sirens was traveling eastbound on Olympic Parkway, rushing a patient to Sharp Chula Vista Hospital shortly before 9 a.m. according to OnScene.TV.

The ambulance entered the intersection at Oleander Avenue and and crashed into the driver’s side of a Hyundai sedan after the motorist apparently went around another vehicle that had yielded to the ambulance.

A different ambulance arrived to transfer the original patient and continue to Sharp. The female driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The crew in the first ambulance was not injured.