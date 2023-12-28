A Rapid bus. Courtesy San Diego MTS

One juvenile was hospitalized Thursday evening after suffering a stab wound in an Imperial Beach bus brawl.

San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Matthew Carpenter said the incident occurred at 4:55 p.m. on a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus at 700 Seacoast Drive.

About 20 juveniles were fighting on the bus, he said, and one of them was stabbed in the stomach and “taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.”

“When deputies got on the scene, all the juveniles ran. We have no one in custody at this point,” he added.

– City News Service