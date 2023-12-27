Crime scene tape. Courtesy FBI

Police Wednesday were investigating an apparent murder- suicide involving a man and woman found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of Golden Acorn Casino.

Homicide detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s Southern Division responded about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday to a call from officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reporting they had located a vehicle connected to a man and woman reported missing by family members in San Ysidro last week, police said.

The vehicle was found in the casino parking lot at 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo in rural East San Diego County.

“The initial investigation indicated the man and woman were missing under suspicious circumstances,” said SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

“Detectives have since learned the deceased man and woman were a married couple living separately, and that there was likely a domestic violence incident prior to them being reported missing. When the couple were found by officers, the man was deceased from what was believed to be a self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head. The preliminary investigation indicates his death was a suicide.”

Shebloski said the woman’s injuries were undetermined awaiting confirmation from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Her death is being investigated as a homicide with her husband as the lone suspect in what appears to be a case of domestic violence,” said Shebloski.

The suspect was described by Shebloski as a 52-year-old man and the victim as a 45-year-old woman.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the police homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service