A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after crashing into several parked cars early Wednesday in Mira Mesa.

“A 39-year-old man driving a Honda Civic crashed into several parked vehicles on Westview Parkway near Questa Pointe,” San Diego Police Department Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The driver, whose name was not released, complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, Jamsetjee said.

The crash was reported at 2:49 a.m., Jamsetjee said.