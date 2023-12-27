The Chula Vista Police Station. Courtesy of the Department

A male pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle in Chula Vista, police said Wednesday.

Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department said the incident was reported at about 8:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of H Street near Third Avenue.

“The pedestrian suffered head trauma and was transported to UCSD Hillcrest Hospital for treatment by fire department personnel,” he said.

Molina said the 18-year-old driver, who was not identified, stopped after the crash and cooperated with police in their investigation.

“Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the collision, the cause of which remains under investigation,” Molina added.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has additional information about it was urged to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service