A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in the Talmadge neighborhood Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday at 4416 47th St., with the first unit arriving at 12:32 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 30 personnel responded to the scene, but no further information was immediately available.

–City News Service