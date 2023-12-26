Police Tuesday continued to investigate a crash in which one person was hospitalized after a Metropolitan Transit Service bus collided several parked cars in the Sherman Heights neighborhood of San Diego.

Police responded at about 5:18 p.m. Monday to calls about the crash, which occurred at 21st and Market streets, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

“The driver thought the bus was parked and was trying to get the mobility aid ramp down when the bus started rolling away and crashed into the vehicles and a tree,” Buttle said.

He said one victim, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a possible open fracture to the right shin.

Market Street was closed in both directions following the crash.

–City News Service