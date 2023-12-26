Capt. Taurino Valdovinos. Courtesy photo.

Oceanside Police Tuesday announced that Capt. Taurino Valdovinos will be the department’s next assistant chief of police, replacing assistant chief Sean Marchand who retired last week.

Valdovinos has been with Oceanside Police for 20 years and has worked in a variety of specialized assignments, including the Gang Suppression Unit, Special Enforcement Section and the Neighborhood Police Team, according to the department.

“Capt. Valdovinos is a proven leader in our department who will bring many strengths and talents to his new assignment,” said Carlsbad Police Chief Kedrick Sadler.

As a sergeant, Valdovinos supervised in the Patrol Division and later became the sergeant in charge of the Neighborhood Policing Team.

Working as a lieutenant, Valdovinos managed the General Investigations Section as well as the Community Policing and Support Operations Section, the police department said.

In his current assignment, Valdovinos oversees the Support Operations Division.

He holds a master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

The police department said Valdovinos has been involved in the Oceanside community, and was primarily responsible for starting the department’s Oceanside Youth Partnership Mentorship Program.

— City News Service