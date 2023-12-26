A Hemet Police cruiser. Courtesy Hemet Police

Hemet Police Chief Eddie Pust officially closed the book on his law enforcement career Tuesday, retiring after nearly 30 years in uniform and passing the baton to another veteran lawman.

The Hemet City Council selected Capt. Michael Arellano to take the helm.

Arellano will be the city’s 19th police chief. He started his career at the San Diego Police Department after a nine-year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps, staying for three years before applying to work for the Hemet Police Department in 2006, according to the City of Hemet.

“Arellano brings a wealth of experience and dedication to this new role, marked by progressively responsible leadership roles and diverse assignments, from canine officer and SWAT operator to his most recent role as captain in the Operations Division,” the city stated.

Arellano took over from Pust effective Tuesday. However, a formal swearing-in ceremony and reception is scheduled on the afternoon of Jan. 11 at the Hemet Public Library, 300 E. Latham Avenue.

Pust began his time with the Hemet Police Department in November 1996, receiving his appointment to lead the department in 2019. With another year ending, he decided it was time to return to civilian life.

“Chief Pust’s dedication to Hemet has been nothing short of exemplary,” Mayor Joe Males said. “His leadership and commitment have greatly contributed to our community’s safety and well-being. As we turn the page, we are thrilled to have someone of Chief Arellano’s caliber and experience step into this role.”

City News Service contributed to this report.