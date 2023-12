Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped in a vehicle Monday in the Carmel Valley neighborhood of San Diego. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped in a vehicle Monday in the Carmel Valley neighborhood of San Diego.

A call came into the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at 8:45 a.m. Monday about a person trapped in a vehicle at Flaxton Terrace and Winstanley Way, east of Carmel Valley Open Space.

Units arrived at 8:51 a.m. and rescued the person, but no further information was immediately available.

–City News Service