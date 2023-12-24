The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Four persons involved in a suspected residential burglary were arrested after fleeing the scene, resulting in a short high-speed chase and their apprehension when they crashed into a security gate of a private community, authorities said Sunday.

The burglary occurred about 7:42 p.m. Saturday when deputies were dispatched to a burglary call in the 6800 block of Poco Lago in the Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood, where three suspects were reported attempting to gain entry to a home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

After deputies arrived on scene, air support advised that the suspects were seen fleeing through the canyon to a getaway vehicle. Once the suspects entered the vehicle, they fled at a high rate of speed, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

Patrol deputies attempted to initiate a high-risk vehicle stop, but it sped away and led officers on a short pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a gate of a private community, according to the department. The four suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After extensive searching, all were taken into custody.

The four suspects were arrested on multiple charges, which included felony evading, residential burglary, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. They were later booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Multiple items of stolen property were allegedly recovered from their vehicle. Further information about the items that were stolen and the suspect’s identities was not immediately available.

Deputies from 4S Ranch, Poway, Encinitas and ASTREA pilots assisted in the arrest.

City News Service contributed to this article.