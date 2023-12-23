Photo via Pixabay

A 27-year-old woman suspected of stabbing her mother in San Marcos was arrested, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of San Elijo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

They found a woman with stab wounds who told them she was stabbed by her daughter, department officials said in a statement. The mother was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

With the help of air support, the suspect was found on a nearby hiking trail. Anzy McWha, daughter of the victim, was arrested for alleged assault and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

–City News Service