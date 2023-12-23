Traffic backed up on SR-94 as firefighters remained on scene near the Mini Cooper following the fatal crash Saturday. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A woman was killed and two others injured in a fiery crash on state Route 94 near Stockton, prompting multiple lane closures for several hours.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:50 a.m. Saturday on the transition from eastbound SR-94 to northbound Interstate 15, according to OnScene.TV.

For unknown reasons, the driver of a Mini Cooper crashed, the California Highway Patrol reported, then her car launched from the overpass into a Nissan Murano on the westbound side of SR-94, resulting in both cars catching fire. A third vehicle was struck by debris, officers said.

The driver of the Mini Cooper is believed to have died on impact. Motorists pulled the other driver and a passenger from the second vehicle.

The driver was transported to a hospital with critical injuries. The passenger’s condition was not released.

The wreck led to a SigAlert and considerable backup on SR-94. It also forced multiple closures, including transitions on I-15 and Interstate 805, along with Home Avenue.

– Staff and wire reports