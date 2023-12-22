An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A delivery driver struck a gas line Friday in Carlsbad, causing a leak that prompted evacuations and re-routing of traffic.

The accident occurred at 2:40 p.m., according to Carlsbad police Lt. Scott Meritt.

“A truck accidentally struck a gas pipe at Big Pig Liquor at 305 Carlsbad Village Drive, causing an open gas leak,” Meritt said.

Officers and fire department crews, he said, worked together to evacuate people in the immediate area. San Diego Gas & Electric, he added, had to dig up the road before controlling the leak, a process that took about two hours.

Carlsbad Village Drive eastbound from Carlsbad Boulevard was closed temporarily to allow completion of the repairs.

– City News Service