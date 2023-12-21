Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A man who ran a red light was seriously injured in a two-car crash early Thursday morning in Ocean Beach.

San Diego Police Department Officer Dave O’Brien said the incident occurred 12:28 a.m. Thursday.

“A 23-year-old man driving a gray Lexus was eastbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and failed to stop for the red traffic light at the intersection of Nimitz Boulevard,” said O’Brien. “A 44-year-old female southbound, driving a blue Volvo broad-sided the Lexus in the intersection.”

“The driver of the Lexus sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital,” said O’Brien. Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected to be factors in the crash.

The identities of the two drivers were not immediately available.

SDPD traffic division responded to the scene and was handling the investigation, O’Brien said.

–City News Service