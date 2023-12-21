San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were notified about a trailer park fire at 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the 180 block of Willow Road in San Ysidro, according to fire officials. Photo via OnScene.TV

Five residents escaped from a trailer Thursday that was fully engulfed in a fire, authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were notified about a trailer park fire at 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the 180 block of Willow Road in San Ysidro, according to fire officials.

The first unit arrived at 6:28 a.m. to find a trailer fully involved. They searched and did not locate anyone inside.

Five people were displaced and the American Red Cross was called to the scene to aid the victims.

The fire spread to a second trailer, according to OnScene TV. A space heater was believed to have started the fire, the video news service said.

One trailer was destroyed in the fire and the other trailer was heavily damaged, OnScene TV said.

At 8:05 a.m., firefighters were at the scene working on mop-up operations.

–City News Service