A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Lakeside deputies have arrested four suspects, who face numerous narcotics and firearms charges, officials said.

The Crime Suppression Team at the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation and the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail served a search warrant on Wednesday at a house in the 6000 block of Shaules Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search of the residence, near Encanto, deputies found more than 20 assault weapons and handguns, as well as a pound of fentanyl and a quarter-pound of heroin.

The suspects were identified as Ronnie Denniston, 33, Forest Hopster, 44, Reyes Hopster, 26 and Kyle Hagan, 27.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call the Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation at 619-938-1360.

– City News Service