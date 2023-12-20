Sheriff’s deputies at the scene of the fatal single-vehicle crash. Gilberto Gonzalez/SoCal News Outlet

A woman was killed after she crashed her minivan into a wall in Encinitas, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a report of the crash at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Via Cantebria, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“When deputies with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station arrived on scene, they found a white minivan that had crashed into a retaining wall,” sheriff’s Lt. Karen Mullins said. “Deputies and paramedics rushed to help the driver, but the woman did not survive her injuries.”

Mullins said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation by sheriff’s deputies revealed that the minivan was heading north on Via Cantebria when, for some reason, it left the road and struck a pole or street light before crashing into a retaining wall.

“It is unknown at this time if a medical emergency, drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash,” Mullins said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will make a positive identification of the victim, as well as determine the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or the North Coastal sheriff’s station at 760-966-3500.

–City News Service