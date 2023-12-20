A closeup photo of a San Diego Police officer. Courtesy of the department

The San Diego Police Department has received a $240,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program.

The grant, announced Tuesday, will allow the SDPD to promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

“We are thrilled to announce that our community has been awarded a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety, dedicated to advancing bicycle and pedestrian education,” SDPD Sgt. Gregory Minter said. “This grant is a powerful commitment to equipping our community with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate our streets safely. With this support, we are paving the way for a future where education is key to fostering a culture of safety, ensuring that every step and pedal is a secure journey toward a more informed and protected community.”

“Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel, regardless of how people get to places,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education plays a pivotal role in creating a strong road safety culture that prioritizes traffic safety, especially for our most vulnerable road users.”

Grant funds will support a variety of activities focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety:

— Community bicycle and walk audits of streets with a high rate of pedestrian or bicyclist fatalities and serious injury crashes;

— Participate in Open Streets events encouraging biking and walking;

— Bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding behaviors;

— Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need;

— Community and school education presentations;

— Community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe riding skills;

— Walking field trips with older residents and pedestrian safety for people who are experiencing homelessness.

The grant program will run through September 2024.

Funding was provided by a grant from the OTS through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–City News Service