Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

Authorities announced Tuesday that all three suspects in a gang-related shooting death in the Mountain View neighborhood nearly two years ago are now in custody.

One suspect was arrested Monday and the other two were already in county jail for other offenses, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The homicide occurred on Feb. 15, 2022. At 2:40 p.m. that day, the San Diego Police Communications Center received multiple calls about a shooting at 3600 Ocean View Blvd. When officers from SDPD’s Southwestern Division arrived, they found a man down on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers provided first aid, but the victim died at the scene.

He was identified by police as Jimmie Lee Roberts III, 27, of San Diego.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Roberts and another man were standing next to Mike’s Market at 3676 Ocean View Blvd. just before the shooting. Police said three male suspects approached the two victims on foot and opened fire on them before fleeing north through the market parking lot.

Roberts was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. The second man who was fired upon, identified as Dion Harrison, 54, of San Diego, ran away and was later taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Tuesday, SDPD homicide detectives identified the three suspects who allegedly fired at the victims as 24-year-old Oshea Jones, 20-year-old Leashaye Turman and 25-year-old Haben Haile.

Police said Jones was located Monday in the 700 block of Third Avenue and arrested on suspicion of murder. Turman and Haile, who were already in custody, were also booked on suspicion of murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.