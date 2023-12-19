Emergency vehicles on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A male pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles and killed Tuesday on northbound Interstate 5 in San Ysidro, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday south of Dairy Mart Road, the CHP said.

Reports from the scene indicated at least four vehicles were involved and all stopped afterward. One SUV appeared heavily damaged.

No information about the victim was immediately available.

The northbound freeway was shut down during the investigation.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.