A food grease spill from a semi-truck on State Route 67 caused traffic to be diverted Tuesday, the California Patrol said.

The spill was reported at about 4:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway. It created slick conditions for motorists and all southbound traffic was detoured to Willows Road.

The semi-truck appeared to have a hole in its tank that leaked an unknown quantity of waste onto the roadway, the CHP reported. Environmental crews were called to the scene to clean up the spill, which did not appear to be toxic, the CHP reported.

Traffic was slowed along both directions of SR-67 from Winter Gardens Boulevard to San Vincente Avenue ahead of the morning commute, according to Caltrans San Diego.

–City News Service