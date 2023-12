SDFD crews stopped a brush fire from burning a home in North Park Tuesday morning. Photo via @SDFD X

Firefighters stopped a brush fire from burning a home in North Park early Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“A fire started after 6 a.m. in the canyon behind 3600 35th St.,” SDFRD spokesperson Monica Munoz said. “Firefighters stopped it at one-half acre. Crews cleared the scene at 7:15 a.m.”

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

City News Service contributed to this article.