San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crew Monday knocked down a blaze in a single-story commercial building near the Teralta West neighborhood.

Just before 10:30 a.m., crews arrived at the structure in the 4200 block of University Avenue and located the fire just below the building’s roof, said Perette Godwin of the city of San Diego Communications Department.

First responders quickly knocked the fire, which resulted in $20,000 in structural damages and $5,000 in content loss, Godwin said. The cause of the fire was accidental, she added.

It was unclear if there were any injuries.