Photo via OnScene.TV

A vehicle and semi-truck collided Monday on State Route 905 in the Otay Mesa area, leaving one person trapped with unspecified injuries.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. on westbound SR-905 at Britannia Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A person was trapped inside the GMC truck, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said, adding it was unclear how seriously the person was injured.

Two lanes of the highway were closed as crews responded to the crash, but the roadway was reopened by midday.

–City News Service