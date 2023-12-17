A DUI checkpoint in Escondido. Photo via @EscondidoPolice Twitter

Three people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.

One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, another for an outstanding warrant and the third for drug possession, Escondido police said.

In addition, 18 drivers were cited for driving without a license, and one for driving on a suspended license.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way.

Of the 1,496 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint 749 motorists were contacted.

Locations for DUI checkpoints are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

Funding is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

City News Service contributed to this article.