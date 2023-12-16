A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

One person was arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Santee, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday in the 8700 block of Fanita Drive.

A total of 525 cars passed through the checkpoint, with 35 motorists stopped for secondary evaluations, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Six drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license and one driver with a provisional license was cited for driving with other minors as passengers, officials said.

Two vehicles were also towed.

–City News Service