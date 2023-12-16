A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has arrested four people in Lemon Grove on suspicion of multiple weapons and narcotics violations.

Sgt. Thomas Fletcher said the arrests began on Thursday morning when deputies traced a BMW connected with recent e-bike thefts and vehicle pursuits to a house in the 1700 block of Colfax Drive in Lemon Grove.

The first suspect, Richard Benedict, 42, was taken into custody as he tried to get into the BMW after leaving his residence. Deputies found drugs and ammunition inside the car, and Benedict was arrested on a felony warrant, as well as alleged weapons, theft and narcotics violations, Fletcher said.

Later that day a search warrant was obtained for the house. Once inside deputies found five firearms, miscellaneous caliber ammunition, narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia and a ghost gun.

Three additional suspects were arrested in connection with the investigation: David Martinez, 28, on felony warrant and weapons violations; Alain Sayvongsa, 51, on weapons and narcotics violations; and Annette Soyinthisane, 36, on felony warrant and weapons violations.

Anyone with information related to the investigation was asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.

City News Service contributed to this article.