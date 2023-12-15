A North County Fire Protection District engine. Photo credit: @NorthCountyFire, via Facebook

A midday fire gutted a detached garage, sparked a small brush fire and damaged seven vehicles Friday in a rural neighborhood in the far North County.

The non-injury blaze erupted about 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Rice Canyon Road, east of Interstate 15 in Pala, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames, which blackened roughly a quarter of an acre while destroying the outbuilding and charring vehicles parked inside and outside of it, Capt. John Choi said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, Choi said.

– City News Service