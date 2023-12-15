Photo by Alexander Nguyen

An 82-year-old man driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y was killed Thursday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his car in the Miramar Ranch North of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called Thursday at 5:40 p.m. to the 10400 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned after the victim failed to maneuver around the bend in the parkway, the Tesla crashed into the roadway’s center island and continued onto the island, striking multiple trees.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene, said Officer Robert Heims.

A 6 year-old boy who was a passenger in the Tesla sustained a laceration to his head and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Heims added.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash and anyone with information related to it was asked to call the 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.