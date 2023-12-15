San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engine. Photo credit: @SDFD via Twitter

A late-afternoon house fire in University City displaced five people Friday, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze began spreading through a two-story home in the 5400 block of Bloch Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames, the agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents of the house just east of Interstate 5, all adults, arrange for emergency shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– City News Service