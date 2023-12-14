Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on Alga Road between El Fuerte Street and Xana Ray, according to CPD Public Information Officer Denise Ramirez. Photo via SOCAL NEWS OUTLET/ Gilberto Gonzalez

Two people were shot and wounded in a possible gang shooting from another car, the Carlsbad Police Department said Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on Alga Road between El Fuerte Street and Xana Ray, according to CPD Public Information Officer Denise Ramirez.

“Officers located a single vehicle collision with one occupant who had suffered a gunshot wound,” Ramirez said. “Carlsbad Police and Fire Department personnel rendered medical aid and transported the victim to a local area hospital where he was admitted for care.”

A second occupant of the vehicle who had also been struck by gunfire drove away from the area with a third uninjured occupant of the vehicle before police arrived, Ramirez said. Both were located at another area hospital and the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

“None of the identified occupants associated with the vehicle were Carlsbad residents,” Ramirez said. “Evidence suggests that the involved vehicle was fired upon from a second vehicle and that the matter may be gang-related.”

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact CPD Detective Chris Collier at 442-339-5569 or christopher.collier@Carlsbadca.gov.

