The moment the panga boat begins to capsize, leading to three deaths. Photo credit: Courtesy, U.S. Attorney’s Office

The captain and co-captain of a boat that capsized off Imperial Beach, causing three people to drown, were sentenced Thursday to federal prison terms.

Jorge Armando Preciado-Vasquez, 30, and Alexis Martinez-Preciado, 20, both of Baja California, had co-piloted a panga boat carrying seven adults and a juvenile during a Nov. 26, 2022 human smuggling attempt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The boat capsized, leading to the deaths of a woman, 39, and a man, 47, both from Mexico, as well as a still-unidentified woman believed to be from Guatemala.

Prosecutors said the occupants were being brought from Mexico to the U.S., with Preciado-Vasquez acting as the captain and Martinez-Preciado acting as co-captain and navigator.

As the vessel approached Imperial Beach, the defendants told the eight passengers to take off their life jackets, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office said is a common tactic employed by human smugglers “so passengers are quicker and more inconspicuous making their way to the shore.”

The boat soon overturned, resulting in the drownings. Two bodies were recovered on Nov. 26, while a third was found on the beach days later.

The defendants had entered into plea agreements. Preciado-Vasquez was sentenced Thursday to four years and six months in prison, while Martinez-Preciado received a four-year, two-month term.

In court filings, attorneys for both men said their clients are guilt-stricken and remorseful.

The attorneys wrote that the men sought permission from their handlers to turn the vessel around because of dangerous conditions, but were threatened and feared the consequences of disobeying orders.

Preciado-Vasquez’s attorney, Brittany Sherron, said he only took on the job due to a dire financial situation in which his family was faced with mounting medical bills.

A sentencing memorandum from Martinez-Preciado’s attorney, Lewis Muller, states his client “has been emotionally devastated” over what occurred and “he will live with the guilt of his actions for the rest of his life.”

– City News Service