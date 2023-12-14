A Carlsbad Police Department cruiser. Photo via @CarlsbadPolice Twitter

A Riverside County man was arrested Thursday, two days after he is suspected of running a teenage girl down in Carlsbad, leaving her badly injured, then fleeing the scene.

Joshua Paul Weber, 42, of Winchester was taken into custody in San Diego at about 12:45 p.m. in connection with the hit-and-run that occurred just east of Interstate 5, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Weber, according to traffic Sgt. Travis Anderson, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck the 15-year-old pedestrian at Chestnut Avenue and Highland Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, Anderson said. Paramedics took the girl to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police did not disclose how investigators identified Weber as the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Officers booked Weber into county jail in Vista, where he was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday.

– City News Service