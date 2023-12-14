Medics take the shooting victim to a waiting ambulance. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A predawn shooting in a parking structure at a hotel alongside San Diego Bay left a man wounded Thursday, authorities reported.

The gunfire at Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel on Park Boulevard erupted shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to San Diego Harbor Police.

Emergency crews arrived to find the 31-year-old victim, suffering from two gunshot wounds, on the second floor of the structure, Sgt. T.D. De La Pena said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

Police had no description of the shooter, and the motive for the assault was unknown.

– City News Service