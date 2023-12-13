Photos via Vista Sheriffs Dept.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at his Vista home on suspicion of child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and cocaine possession, authorities said Wednesday.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Vista sheriff’s station served a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of North Citrus Avenue, according to Sgt. Adam Milligan of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Gillermo Vargas, 34, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and a bail enhancement was requested and granted, the sergeant said. Vargas was being held on $500,000 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m Thursday in North Division Court in Vista.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into reports of explosions and illegal fireworks being set off in the area of North Citrus Avenue, the sergeant said. The Vista station had received numerous complaints over the past several months about illegal activity taking place at the address, he said.

Law enforcement officers detained 19 people at the home and seized more than three pounds of cocaine, a firearm, ammunition, cash and a mortar tube used in setting off fireworks, Milligan added.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and Sheriff’s Bomb Arson Unit, as well as the city of Vista’s Code Enforcement Unit and County Child Protective Services, assisted with the operation. The Sheriff’s Gang Enforcement Team and the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Gang Team also assisted.

–City News Service, Inc.