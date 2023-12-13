The convenience story that was robbed early Wednesday. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A teen boy armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store in Lake Murray early Wednesday while a woman acted as a lookout, police reported

The robbery took place at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of Lake Murray Boulevard, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

Both suspects were last seen heading westbound on Navajo Road.

The boy was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds and wearing a gray hoodie and black mask, the officer said. The woman was described as wearing a sports jersey and PJ pants.

SDPD robbery detectives were investigating the incident.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.