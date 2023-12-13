A Falck ambulance at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 47-year-old man driving a 2005 Land Rover in Ocean Beach struck a 14-year-old boy on a electric off-road dirt bike, causing serious injuries, and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the intersections of Ebers Street and Point Loma Boulevard, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

Both the man and boy entered the intersection, and the Land Rover began to make a left turn and struck the boy, who went under the vehicle and was dragged several feet.

The boy sustained a fractured pelvis to both the left and right side, Buttle said.

SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the collision.

City News Service contributed to this article.