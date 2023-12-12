The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday in the 1700 block of North 2nd Street. Photo via OnScene.TV.

Hundreds of residents in the Bostonia neighborhood were left without power Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, splitting it in half, according to the California Highway Patrol.

First responders arrived to find a power pole split in half, with the top hanging by wires, according to a CHP log. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the downing of the pole caused a power outage in surrounding neighborhoods.

As of 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, about 1,164 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Bostonia, Granite Hills and East El Cajon were without power, according to the utility company’s outage map. Power was expected to be restored around noon.

No additional details were immediately available.

Road closures were in place along 2nd Street between Adobe Lane and Pepper Drive for an unknown duration as crews work to fix the pole and restore power to homes in the neighborhood, the CHP said.

–City News Service