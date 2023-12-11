A La Mesa Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A burglary suspect holed up in a vacant La Mesa apartment Monday when police tried to make contact with him, prompting a five-hour standoff that ended in the man’s arrest.

The apartment manager at the residential complex in the 8500 block of Chloe Avenue reported a break-in about 8:45 a.m., according to the La Mesa Police Department.

“When (officers) attempted contact at the residence, the suspect refused to exit the apartment and could be heard barricading the door, and claimed to have a hostage inside,” LMPD Lt. Katy Lynch said. “The suspect was known to officers and was known to have an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a theft-related charge.”

Police evacuated nearby apartments and shut down traffic lanes in the area while crisis negotiators tried to persuade the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Dnico Hooks of La Mesa, to exit the residence and give himself up.

The stalemate continued until mid-afternoon, when Hooks finally surrendered, Lynch said.

“There were no hostages or victims inside the apartment, and there were no injuries during the incident,” she said.

City News Service contributed to this article.