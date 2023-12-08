Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a woman who was struck by a car in the Mountain View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

Just after 7 p.m., the unidentified man was driving a 2007 Chevy Malibu west at 4400 Imperial Ave. when the vehicle hit the woman in the second lane, according to a San Diego Police Department news release.

SDPD said the woman, whose identity and age were unavailable, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m.

Police arrested the man, who was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and several other unspecified charges. SDPD’s Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

–City News Service