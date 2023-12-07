A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who allegedly threatened someone with a screwdriver Thursday led police on a brief pursuit that ended with his arrest following two crashes, one of them with a police cruiser.

The suspect’s alleged threatening actions in Ocean Beach, in the 2000 block of Abbott Street, were reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

When patrol personnel caught up with the man minutes later, he refused to yield and fled north on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said. In the area of Lotus Street, he slammed on the brakes of the Toyota Tacoma he was driving, causing a police car to rear-end it, Jamsetjee said.

The suspect then jumped out of the damaged pickup and attempted to escape on foot. Officers took him into custody about 2:45 p.m. with help from a service dog, Jamsetjee said.

The name of the suspect, who also crashed the truck into a parked vehicle during the chase, was not released by police.

No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

– City News Service