An 80-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after walking in the Grantville neighborhood and being struck by a vehicle, police said Thursday.

At 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, the pedestrian was crossing 4300 Twain Ave. from the north sidewalk when a 68-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry traveling westbound struck the pedestrian in the westbound lane, Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian sustained a compound fracture to the left knee, left humoral fracture, fractured left pelvis, fractured left ribs and an orbital bone fracture, the officer said. The injuries were considered to be life- threatening.

SDPD Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

— City News Service