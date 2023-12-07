The damaged mobile home in Chula Vista. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A fire of unknown origin destroyed a mobile home at a Chula Vista trailer park Thursday, displacing three residents.

The blaze erupted shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Anita Street, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

No one was inside the residence when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 15 minutes, Capt. Josh Sanders said.

The blaze did not injure any residents or emergency personnel, Sanders said, but a pet cat died, OnSceneTV reported.

The American Red Cross was summoned to help the displaced residents. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation as of mid-afternoon, the fire captain said.

– City News Service