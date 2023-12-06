A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

One person was shot and killed inside a vehicle, and an investigation was underway Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A resident in the area of the intersection of State Route 78 and Haverford Road called sheriff’s dispatch at around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday and said she heard multiple gunshots, said SDCSD Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

Deputies responded to the intersection and located a vehicle and a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, the lieutenant said.

Deputies provided medical aid and the victim was taken to a hospital by paramedics. The victim died at the hospital at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Jarjura.

The circumstances of the shooting were still under investigation, and there was no suspect information, Jarjura said. The victim was not immediately identified.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service